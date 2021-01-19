Basket Building Luxury Hotel Plans Scrapped

There is another setback for the seven-story building that looks like a giant basket and once was the home of the Longaberger Company.

Developers intended to turn the unique building into a boutique hotel, but Ceres Enterprises canceled the project, saying the pandemic put too much of a strain on company finances.

So, the basket is back on the market once again, this time selling for $6.5 million.

That price is a far cry from the $32 million it cost to build it in the late 1990s.

The 180,000 square foot building in Newark, Ohio once housed around 500 Longaberger employees when the Longaberger Company was a $1 billion company with more than 8,000 employees in 2000.