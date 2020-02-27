Basketball Tournament Games Postponed Again

For the second straight night, the two high school boys basketball tournament games that were scheduled to be heard on 100.5 WKXA from Miller City have been postponed due to weather.

The Liberty Benton vs Coldwater and Riverdale vs Tinora games that were rescheduled to Thursday night have been postponed again.

They were originally to be played on Wednesday night but were postponed to Thursday because of weather.

The new date for the games is to be announced.