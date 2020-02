The two high school boy’s basketball tournament games that were scheduled to be heard on 100.5 WKXA Wednesday night from Miller City have been postponed due to weather.

The Liberty Benton vs Coldwater and Riverdale vs Tinora games have been moved to Thursday night.

Sectional Finals will still be held on Friday.

Also, the game between Cory Rawson and Carey in Fostoria Wednesday night has been postponed as well.