Bateson Wins Hancock County Commissioner Seat

William Bateson won a seat on the Hancock County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The Republican defeated Democrat Melissa Kritzell by a vote of 26,149 to 10,047 in the unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections.

Bateson is a lifelong resident of Hancock County and is in agribusiness and now operates 750 acres in the Arlington area.

He’s been serving on the Ohio Soybean Council for eight years.

There are three Hancock County Commissioners.

Commissioners Mark Gazaraek and Brian Robertson did not run for re-election.

Bateson and Kritzell were running for one seat and Mike Pepple, a Republican, ran uncontested for the other commissioner’s seat.

Tim Bechtol is the other county commissioner.

