Bauman Running For Reelection To Findlay City Council

Brian Bauman has announced he’ll be running for reelection in Findlay City Council’s Fifth Ward.

He’ll be challenged by Kimberly Meador in the Republican Primary on May 6.

Below is a news release Bauman sent out announcing his candidacy.

Click here for the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Voter Report to learn more about the candidates, and click here for the Hancock County Board of Elections.

Fifth Ward Councilman Brian Bauman recently announced his candidacy for re-election to the Findlay City Council, building on his record of conservative leadership since taking office in 2022.

Bauman, who currently serves as Chairman of the Planning Committee, has established himself as a dedicated public servant on the Strategic Planning and Water and Sewer Committees. He also represents the council on the Airport Advisory Board and the Shade Tree Commission.

“My commitment to the residents of the Fifth Ward remains steadfast,” said Bauman. “Over the past two years, we’ve made significant progress, but there’s more work to be done to ensure Findlay continues to thrive.”

Bauman’s leadership has earned him the endorsement of the Ohio Young Republican PAC for the upcoming Republican Primary on May 6th.

“I proudly accept the endorsement of the Ohio Young Republicans,” said Bauman. “As a Young Republican myself, I understand the impact of local government on young people and their families. I will continue to voice this perspective as your Councilman in the next term.”

Ohio Young Republican Chairman Cody Pettit expressed strong support for Bauman’s candidacy: “We are thrilled to support a strong leader like Brian Bauman in his re-election. Conservative leaders like Brian help their communities thrive and grow.”

Bauman’s re-election campaign will focus on continuing his work to strengthen Findlay through fiscal responsibility, strategic development, and responsive governance.