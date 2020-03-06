BCI Releases Final Report On Investigation Into Teen’s Death

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has released its final report on the investigation into the death of Port Clinton teenager Harley Dilly.

The 14-year-old’s body was found inside a chimney in a vacant home in January.

Investigators believe he became stuck in the chimney and died shortly after he left his family’s home in December.

The BCI’s report says Dilly was found standing up. There was an open vent above him.

His coat, eyeglasses, sweatshirt, and a Cleveland Browns jersey were pushed through a hole, and the vent cover was found near the clothing.

Agents had to remove a wall and the brick chimney to recover his body.

They say Dilly climbed an antenna on the side of the home and slid down the chimney feet first and couldn’t get out.