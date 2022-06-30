Be Mindful Of Veterans When Setting Off Fireworks

The Hancock County Veterans Service Office is asking people to be more mindful with their fireworks over the 4th of July holiday.

Executive Director Nichole Coleman says a lot of Veterans struggle with the sound of fireworks, as do many people who experienced any type of trauma.

She says her office has signs that Veterans can place in their yard, that let people know that a combat Veteran lives at the residence and to be mindful when setting off fireworks in the neighborhood.

Coleman hopes the signs will not only help people become more mindful about setting off fireworks but also lead to people notifying the Veteran who has one of the signs in their yard so they know when nearby fireworks will be going off.

She says people can stop by their office at 1100 East Main Cross Street to pick up one of the signs or call 419-424-7036.

Coleman says they’re always looking for an opportunity to interact with local Veterans and encourages them to stop by their office to see if they’re getting all the benefits to which they are entitled.

Beginning July 1st, a new law goes into effect allowing Ohioans to have fireworks and to set them off on certain days.

Those days include the 3rd through the 5th of July and the following weekend too.

The law also gives local governments the power to control or ban fireworks.

The City of Findlay says residents will be allowed to set off fireworks this year and they’ll see how it goes.

The Findlay fireworks show will be held on Sunday, July 3rd at the Hancock County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m.

The Flag City 4th of July Parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4th.