Beam Setting Night Work On New Findlay Interchange To Impact Traffic

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

Interstate 75 will be rerouted and County Road 99 will close overnight according to the schedule below to set the structural steel beams for the new westbound County Road 99 bridge.

Wednesday night, Oct. 9 – Saturday morning, Oct. 12. (The schedule below applies to all three nights.)

Interstate 75 southbound:

8 p.m. – Traffic will be reduced to one lane.

11 p.m.-5 a.m. – I-75 southbound traffic will be rerouted onto the CR 99 southbound ramps.

I-75 northbound ramps will remain operational.

During this time CR 99 over I-75 will be closed to traffic.

5 a.m. – I-75 and CR 99 are expected to return to full operation.

Monday night, Oct. 14 – Thursday morning, Oct. 17. (The schedule below applies to all three nights.)

Interstate 75 northbound:

8 p.m. – Traffic will be reduced to one lane.

11 p.m.-5 a.m. – I-75 northbound traffic will be rerouted onto the CR 99 northbound ramps.

I-75 southbound ramps will remain operational.

During this time CR 99 will be closed to traffic.

5 a.m. – I-75 and CR 99 are expected to return to full operation.

County Road 99 will close over I-75 during beam setting operation dates listed above, 11 p.m.-5 a.m.

Detour: U.S. 224/Trenton Ave. to Main St. to Center St. to Tiffin Ave. to Bright Rd. to Fostoria Ave. to CR 236 to CR 212 to CR 99.

The detour map will be published here Monday, Oct. 7: ODOT District 1 detours

The new interchange at 75 and County Road 99 will be a Diverging Diamond interchange which shifts the eastbound and westbound traffic to the other side of the bridge at signalized crossovers which eliminates left turns across traffic and the traffic signals for left turns. (design below)

The benefit is that all traffic can enter the interstate in a free flow movement to the ramps which reduces the long start and stop times of trucks at signals.

A successful example of a DDI is located in Perrysburg at I-475 and State Route 25.