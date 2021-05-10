Beer Truck Crashes Into House

(ONN) – A homeowner in northeast Ohio had the shock of their life when a semi loaded with beer came smashing through a wall of their house.

Police in Avon Lake say a Budweiser beer truck hit a brick home after colliding with a Toyota Avalon a little after 9 a.m. on Friday.

A wrecker had to be called in to pull that semi back out.

Crash investigators say the driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The car’s driver was unscathed and no one inside the home was harmed.

No word on who was at fault.

It took nearly four hours to get the truck removed from the property.

(pics courtesy of the Avon Lake Police Department)