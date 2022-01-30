Bengals Punch Ticket To Super Bowl With Thrilling Win

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl after winning a thrilling AFC Championship game on Sunday.

The Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime on the road at Kansas City.

The Bengals were down by 18 points at one point in the game.

The Bengals will play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers – Los Angeles Rams game for the NFC title that was being played Sunday night.

Super Bowl 56 will be played in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13th.

This will be the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.