‘Best Christmas Ever’ Surprises Van Buren Family

The organization Best Christmas Ever let us tag along as they surprised a Van Buren family.

The charity helps out families who have fallen on hard times at no fault of their own.

This year the organization surprised four Findlay-area families with a custom and unique Best Christmas Ever tailored to each family’s situation.

Jaclyn Pessel says you truly do get more out of giving than you do receiving.

Jaclyn says the surprises wouldn’t be possible without the generous community we live in.

You can see video of the Van Buren surprise below, and you can learn more about Best Christmas Ever by checking out their website here and Findlay Facebook page here.