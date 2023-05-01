BG Police: Person Shot In Restaurant, Suspect Dead

The Bowling Green Police Division said the suspect in a Monday shooting at a restaurant was found dead inside an apartment.

Police said officers responded to El Zarape restaurant on East Wooster on Monday morning for a shooting.

The person who was shot was taken to Wood County Hospital. Police said the shooting was not an active shooter situation.

Officers identified a suspect in the shooting and set up a perimeter around their apartment.

A special response team made entry into the apartment and located the suspect deceased.

Police said the investigation into the shooting continues.