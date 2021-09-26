BG To Hold Victory Party To Celebrate Big Win Over Minnesota

The Bowling Green State University football team got a huge win Saturday.

The Falcons traveled to Minnesota and defeated the Golden Gophers of the Big Ten by a score of 14-10.

BGSU says they’ll be soaring from that win for a while and they’ve planned a celebration for Monday.

From noon to 2 on Monday at the Union Oval there will be a big celebration with members of the football team, marching band and cheerleaders.