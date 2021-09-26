BG To Hold Victory Party To Celebrate Big Win Over Minnesota
The Bowling Green State University football team got a huge win Saturday.
The Falcons traveled to Minnesota and defeated the Golden Gophers of the Big Ten by a score of 14-10.
BGSU says they’ll be soaring from that win for a while and they’ve planned a celebration for Monday.
From noon to 2 on Monday at the Union Oval there will be a big celebration with members of the football team, marching band and cheerleaders.
Always a GREAT day to sing AY ZIGGY ZOOMBA 🟠🟤#ToTheMoon 📈 pic.twitter.com/EBH1gx68Il
— BG Football (@BG_Football) September 25, 2021