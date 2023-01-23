BGSU And Foltz Family Reach Settlement

Bowling Green State University and the family of Stone Foltz have announced a settlement related to his hazing-related death in 2021.

Shari and Cory Foltz say there will never be closure and this was never about the money.

“Obviously the money has nothing that means anything to us because it’s not going to bring Stone back,” Shari said.

“But, what it does allow is us to move forward and help us through the foundation continue the education piece of it.”

The Foltz family says the $2.9 million settlement will be used for efforts to make sure no parents know their pain.

Since stone’s 2021 death, the family has created a foundation in his name.

BGSU and the Foltz family released the following joint statement.

“The Foltz family and Bowling Green State University are forever impacted by the tragic death of Stone Foltz. This resolution keeps the Foltz family and BGSU community from reliving the tragedy for years to come in the courtroom and allows us to focus on furthering our shared mission of eradicating hazing in Ohio and across the nation. Leading these efforts in our communities is the real work that honors Stone.”