BGSU Charges Fraternity With 6 Code Of Conduct Violations

(ONN) – Bowling Green State University has announced that the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity is facing six violations of the university’s code of student conduct, including four hazing charges.

The Columbus Dispatch reports each of the hazing charges reflects a different aspect of the school’s code of conduct that fraternity members broke the night of March 4, during an initiation ritual that led to the death of 20-year-old sophomore Stone Foltz.

The letter states that fraternity members “provided individual bottles of alcohol to new members” to be consumed in their entirety and new recruits were forced to “wear blindfolds and led…into a basement area while being yelled at and pushed.”

The university previously placed the fraternity on interim suspension while law enforcement investigated and the university conducted its own internal investigation.