BGSU Coach On Leave, Players Suspended Amid Hazing Investigation

(ONN) – Bowling Green State University has put head hockey coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave as it investigates a report of alleged hazing.

Three players are also on interim suspension.

The school made the announcement in a statement posted on its website.

The statement does not name the three players nor specify any details about the alleged hazing.

BGSU officials say they immediately notified local law enforcement and initiated their own investigation upon receiving the report.

Assistant coach Curtis Carr will take over as interim head coach.

BGSU sophomore student Stone Foltz died in March 2021 after a fraternity initiation event.