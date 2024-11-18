BGSU Expanding Academic Programs In Health Care Fields

(From Bowling Green State University)

Further expanding its academic programs in health care fields, Bowling Green State University has launched Ohio’s first and only hybrid, accelerated Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) program, with applications now open for Fall 2025.

Through the two-year program, students will take classes online and will travel to campus only twice per semester for comprehensive, hands-on clinical lab experience, making the program accessible to students nationwide.

The innovative BGSU OTD program is among the few in the country offered in a hybrid, accelerated format, empowering graduates to enter the workforce faster.

“We are thrilled to launch this program and to offer it in such a unique and accessible way,” said Dr. Jason Hughes, BGSU OTD program director and associate professor. “Occupational therapists play a critical role in health care, and our program will ensure communities large and small have access to quality care from highly skilled professionals.”

Housed in the School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, the unique BGSU OTD program complements the University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program, which launched in 2021 and follows a similar format and structure.

Expanding access to education

Occupational therapists are needed in communities across the country to help people improve or regain their ability to perform daily tasks.

To improve accessibility, the BGSU OTD program will bolster the profession by reducing educational barriers for students through a holistic admissions process that does not require interviews or testing. Instead, the program prioritizes factors like student GPA, statement of purpose and prior educational experience.

The University’s unique, flexible format also lowers overall student costs by eliminating the need for relocation, increasing access to occupational therapy education.

“With a growing need for occupational therapists, the BGSU OTD program will place more professionals in the field and in communities where they’re critically needed,” said Dr. Jackson Miller, BGSU OTD program admissions director and assistant clinical professor. “Our program’s all-encompassing admissions approach expands access to a quality education while allowing students to remain connected to their support systems. Upon graduation, BGSU OTD students will be well-prepared to serve their communities and provide an essential health care service.”

Experienced and respected faculty

Students admitted to the BGSU OTD program will learn from experienced, board-certified faculty in various disciplines and settings, from pediatrics to orthopedics.

BGSU OTD faculty will empower students with a multifaceted and comprehensive approach to education guided by Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) standards. Based on rigorous benchmarks, students will learn how to develop and apply strong clinical judgment and effective reasoning into their practice that prioritizes patient outcomes and recovery.

“Students in the BGSU OTD program will earn a well-rounded, rigorous education to prepare them for successful and in-demand careers” said Dr. Jim Ciesla, dean of the BGSU College of Health and Human Services. “BGSU OTD faculty are highly respected in their field and bring a wealth of diverse knowledge and professional perspectives to an innovative program that will provide a comprehensive education for students from all backgrounds.”

The BGSU OTD program has approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission and has also applied for ACOTE accreditation.

Promising career prospects

With a growing need for occupational therapists nationwide, BGSU OTD graduates will enter the workforce faster and earn a salary sooner than those in traditional programs.

After earning licensure, graduates can expect to earn an average of $96,000 per year and will be able to practice in various settings, including hospitals, schools and outpatient clinics, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The occupational therapy profession overall is slated to grow 11% in the next decade, which is faster than average for other careers.

“Through its accelerated, hybrid format, the BGSU OTD program is poised to make a significant and positive difference for the profession and patients,” Hughes said. “We are excited to expand education in a growing career field that will, in turn, expand access to occupational therapy in communities nationwide.”

For more information on the BGSU OTD program and to apply, visit BGSU.edu/academics/graduate/occupational-therapy-doctorate.