(ONN) – Bowling Green State University hosted the second annual Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit.

BGSU’s president, state leaders, and national speakers took the podium, including Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of BGSU student Stone Foltz, who died tragically following an off-campus event in 2021.

Teachers, coaches and sorority and fraternity leaders from across the state learned about the best practices to eliminate hazing incidents.