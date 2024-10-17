BGSU Marching Band Not Performing At Halftime Of ‘Battle Of I-75’

(ONN) – The “Battle of I-75” is coming up and the annual football game pitting the University of Toledo against Bowling Green State University will have a different halftime show this year after years of tradition.

BGSU’s president sent an email to marching band members saying the University of Toledo informed them that BG’s band will no longer be given time to perform during halftime.

BGSU’s band director says the band will still go to the battle of I-75 to support the Falcons.

A statement from UT says, “The response we received from both BGSU’s president and athletic director was one of disappointment but understanding of our time limitations. this decision was clearly communicated and not a surprise”.