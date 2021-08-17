BGSU Mentorship Program Earns Award
Bowling Green State University is being recognized by Insight Into Diversity magazine for the school’s CODE4her mentoring program. CODE4her offers female students in grade 5 though a computer science mentorship. It hosts several programs on campus each year to inspire girls to pursue additional training in the field. Launched in 2017, the training effort has earned the “Inspiring Programs In STEM” award from the magazine and will be featured in the September issue.