BGSU Pop Culture Professor Giving Lecture At Historical Museum

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture on Thursday, December 1st at noon.

Dr. Chuck Coletta, Teaching Professor of Popular Culture at Bowling Green State University, will give a lecture titled, “Good Grief! A History of the Peanuts Comic Strip and A Classic Christmas Special.”

Dr. Coletta earned BA and MA degrees in Literature from John Carroll University, and his doctorate in American Culture Studies from BGSU in 2000.

Thursday’s lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers.

Reservations are requested but not required.

For more information, click here or call the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433.