BGSU Pop Culture Professor To Give Museum Lecture

The Hancock Historical Museum in Findlay will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture on Thursday, March 2nd at noon.

Dr. Chuck Coletta will give a lecture titled, “Television in Jeopardy: The 1950s Quiz Show Scandals.”

Dr. Coletta is a teaching professor in the Department of Popular Culture at Bowling Green State University. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in English and American Literature from John Carroll University. He earned his PhD in American Culture studies from Bowling Green State University in 2000, where he has been teaching since.

Thursday’s lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers.

Reservations are requested but not required.

For more information, call the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433, or visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.