BGSU Receives Grant To Train Students As Poll Workers
(ONN) – Bowling Green State University is seeking to recruit and train poll workers amid a national shortage.
BGSU received a grant for more than $70,000 from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
It’s aimed at engaging more college students in the electoral process.
The program will place participating students at polls across northwest Ohio this fall.
Program leaders hope students who work the polls this year will continue to do so in other election cycles.