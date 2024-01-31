BGSU Sport Management Students Heading To Super Bowl

(WTOL-11) – Some students from Bowling Green State University are heading to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas as part of their studies.

BGSU’s Sport Management Alliance is sending a group of more than 25 students on their annual trip to the NFL Championship.

The group spent months raising tens of thousands of dollars for travel, hotels and food.

The group will spend about a week working in promotional events and helping the NFL put on the biggest sports party in America.

The students have plans to run athletic departments and work in front offices after college, and there’s maybe no bigger game than the Super Bowl.