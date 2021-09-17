Man Pleads Guilty In Hazing Death Of BGSU Student

(ONN) – One of the men charged in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz has accepted a plea deal.

Niall Sweeney, 21, agreed to plead guilty to felony tampering with evidence and hazing.

In exchange, his other charges – including third-degree involuntary manslaughter – will be dropped.

The other six men charged have all pleaded not guilty.

Foltz (below) died in March after an alcohol hazing event at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus party.