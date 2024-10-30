BGSU Students Chosen For Prestigious Global Leadership Fellowship

(From Bowling Green State University)

Following a highly competitive selection process, 15 Bowling Green State University students were recently chosen for a prestigious fellowship that combines leadership development with public good.

The students were selected for the semester-long Millennium Fellowship, a world-class leadership program launched by the United Nations Academic Impact and Millennium Campus Network focused on creating global impact through service. The students are members of the Sidney A. Ribeau President’s Leadership Academy’s 2023 cohort.

BGSU students selected as 2024 Millennium Fellows include:

Amelia Alexander of Ada, Ohio

Elijah Ackles of Detroit

Latrese Bell of Detroit

John Biehl of Westerville, Ohio

Madison Bly of Detroit

Rylan Brown of Trenton, Ohio

Carlyn Campbell of Martin, Ohio

Matthew Cole of Detroit

Skylar Covington of Detroit

Madison Feehan of Bradner, Ohio

Hailey Hochstettler of Findlay, Ohio

Juliann Hogle of Perrysburg, Ohio

Brendan Jameson of Ada, Ohio

Alan Picott of Toledo, Ohio

Rebecca Walsh of Youngstown, Ohio

BGSU is among two public universities in Ohio with students in the 2024 Millennium Fellows class, which is composed of more than 4,000 undergraduates at 280 universities in 48 countries. Only 8% of applicants were accepted into the program.

“This is another example of how BGSU elevates the student experience through unique learning opportunities,” said Dr. Jacob Clemens, senior director of the C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement. “Our Millennium Fellows are now part of an expansive network of like-minded college students committed to directly impacting their communities through servant leadership.”

As the No. 1 public university in Ohio for student experience and opportunities, BGSU remains committed to empowering students to embrace personal and engaged learning experiences while benefiting from all the opportunities a comprehensive research university provides.

BGSU sophomore Amelia Alexander said she is grateful to attend a university that supports student success through unique growth and development opportunities.

“BGSU truly is a public university for the public good,” Alexander said. “BGSU gives students the chance to be part of a big learning community while also providing opportunities to stand out and make connections. I can’t walk across campus without seeing someone I know, and I attribute that to BGSU providing opportunities like this fellowship that allow students to make the most of their educational experience.”

The Millennium Fellows meet on campus bi-weekly to learn the curriculum, which centers around building and strengthening leadership skills to create global social impact. Throughout the semester, students will work together to organize an event or initiative to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and United Nations Academic Impact principles.

The goal is for Millennium Fellows to apply what they learn in real time to create public good in their communities and beyond.

“The Millennium Fellowship broadens students’ perspective and understanding of issues facing various communities and provides them with the skills to develop solutions that can create meaningful change,” said Adam Smith, coordinator of civic engagement for the Marvin Center and Millennium Fellowship advisor. “The fellowship curriculum also challenges the students to connect what they’re learning to their future career aspirations.”

In addition to being a fellow, Alexander is among two students selected to facilitate the bi-weekly curriculum sessions as a student director, providing an additional layer to the leadership training.

Alexander, a political science major, said that while the role of student director requires her to step outside of her comfort zone, she knows the experience will benefit her. She’s learned to collaborate, consider many different perspectives and listen intently.

“People are really passionate. Everybody has their own ideas and wants to be heard,” she said. “Being one of the facilitators in the room requires me to keep everyone on task, but also care about and respect everyone’s opinions. I’ve learned to really hear what people are saying versus just listening to their words.”

Although the students are still determining the specific details of the project they plan to undertake, Alexander said it aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal that promotes well-being and healthy lives for people of all ages.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the end goal,” she said. “I’m excited to reflect on everything we’ve done and see all the work we put into this project, the amount of people we help and the impact we make through service.”