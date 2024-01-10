BGSU To Honor Legendary Benefactor From Findlay

(From BGSU AD Derek van der Merwe)

BGSU Men’s Basketball will celebrate our annual “Bill Frack Day” on Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Western Michigan. We will continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Bill Frack, because of his unique gift to the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, benefiting the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program and community needs in Hancock County. The gift, originally announced in 2011, had nearly doubled to about $20 million at Bill’s passing in 2014.

This annual day of celebration brings together Bill’s friends, colleagues and Findlay connections who were so meaningful in Bill’s life, and who he brought together as a part of his love for BGSU Men’s Basketball.

We are forever indebted to Bill as a program, and keep his memory alive, now adding an “Alumni Day” component to the celebration, bringing back many of Bill’s beloved former players back to campus for this special day.

As a further tribute to Bill’s Findlay roots, we have created a special discounted ticket price for Findlay-area fans who wish to be a part of the celebration. That link can be accessed HERE.

Derek was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to talk about Bill Frack’s love for and generosity towards BGSU.

(above picture courtesy of BGSU)