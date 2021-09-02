BGSU To Require Covid Vaccinations for Spring

The administration at Bowling Green State University is following the lead of numerous other colleges and universities within the state in requiring that students and staff be vaccinated.

According to a communication from university President Rodney K. Rogers, the school will require that members of university community be vaccinated for the spring semester with proof provided by November 29th.

The statement also explained that those with health, religious, or conscientious objections to getting the shots will be considered for an exemption. Those who are granted a waiver will be required to follow designated protocols including wearing masks and submitting to regular Covid-19 testing.

See the complete statement here.