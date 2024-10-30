Bicyclist Dies After Falling Into Street And Getting Hit By Vehicle

The Findlay Police Department says a bicyclist who fell into a lane of traffic and got hit by a vehicle later died at a hospital.

Police say Dennis McCracken, 85, of Findlay, was riding his bicycle eastbound on the south sidewalk in the 700 block of West Trenton Avenue at 9:42 Wednesday morning when he lost control of his bike and fell into the eastbound lane of vehicle travel.

Police say an approaching vehicle was unable to avoid the bicyclist and struck him.

Life-saving efforts were performed on McCracken by Findlay firefighters and Hanco personnel and he was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say his cause of death is pending investigation by the coroner’s office.