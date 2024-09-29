Bicyclist Hit By Vehicle In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a bicyclist was injured when they were hit by a vehicle.

It happened in the 3300 block of North Main Street at around 8:20 Saturday night.

Police say Caleb Dutton, 20, of Findlay, was operating an electric bicycle northbound on North Main Street when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The vehicle then fled from the scene. No description of the vehicle was provided in the police report.

Police say Dutton was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for an apparent head injury.

The crash remains under investigation.