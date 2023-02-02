Bicyclist Injured In Crash With Car

The Findlay Police Department cited a bicyclist for a right-of-way violation after being involved in a crash with a car in Findlay.

Police say Candace Drakeford, 49, of Findlay, was traveling westbound on the sidewalk on the south side of West Trenton Avenue on Sunday when she failed to ensure that safe passage could be made and was struck by a car that was making a right turn from Morey Avenue onto West Trenton Avenue.

Police say Drakeford was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for suspected minor injuries and was issued a right-of-way citation.