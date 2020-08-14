Bicyclist Injured In Hit-Skip Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a driver struck a bicyclist with their car and then drove away from the scene.

The crash happened at around 9:20 Thursday night in the 2600 block of South Main Street.

Police say Courtney L. Burkheimer, of Findlay, was riding a bicycle southbound on South Main Street when she was hit by a southbound Chevy Cruze, white in color.

Courtney and her bike came to rest on the side of the road.

She was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by private vehicle.

The Cruze left the scene and was last seen going southbound on South Main Street.

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle or the driver should contact the Findlay Police Department at at 419-424-7150.