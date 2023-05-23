Bicyclist Injured In Hit-Skip Crash

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a bicyclist was injured in a hit-skip crash.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday on State Route 66 a little south of Ottoville, in southwest Putnam County.

The sheriff’s office says Wayne Getz, 57, of Delphos, was riding his bike north on State Route 66 when a vehicle struck him from behind and did not stop.

Getz was taken to a hospital in Lima for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.