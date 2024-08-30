Big Box Retailer Has Eyes On Findlay Mall Location

Big changes could be coming to the location of the Findlay Village Mall.

On the agenda for the September 12 meeting of the Findlay City Planning Commission is an application for site plan review for a new 131,809 square foot big box retail store at 1800 Tiffin Avenue, the location of the Findlay Village Mall.

The applicant is Rocky Five Investments, the owner of the mall.

WFIN reached out to the city and the city stated that the application the City Planning Commission received did not include the name of the big box retailer.

The agenda for the planning commission’s September meeting can be seen below.

The Findlay City Planning Commission’s next meeting is September 12 at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers.