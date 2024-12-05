Big Change Could Be Coming To Hancock County Jail

The Hancock County Board of Commissioners is exploring cost-saving measures in regard to the Hancock County Jail in Findlay.

The commissioners are looking at reducing the jail from a full-service jail and transporting inmates to and from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) in Stryker, which is in Williams County about an hour and 20 minutes away.

Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman says Hancock County is at a size that it needs to keep a full-service jail and says reducing it would lead to a host of issues including logistical problems for the courts, the cost of transporting inmates, and the lack of mental health services for inmates.

Findlay Police Chief James Mathias also spoke at the meeting, saying having a full-service jail means a lot to the community and that CCNO is not an option as far as he is concerned.

Officials with ADAMHS, the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services also spoke at the meeting saying they were concerned about the mental health assistance inmates would get at CCNO.

The current jail is nearing the end of its viability and a new jail has been discussed for a while now.

The group will meet with the commissioners again in the near future to discuss next steps.