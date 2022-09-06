Big Drop In Traffic Fatalities Over Labor Day Weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four people were killed in four fatal crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to provisional data.

That’s a big drop from last year when 17 people were killed in crashes in Ohio during the Labor Day weekend.

The Labor Day weekend reporting period began Friday, September 2nd at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 5th at 11:59 p.m.

A total of 16,894 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 10,356 non-enforcement stops.

Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations while making 221 drug arrests and 94 felony apprehensions.

Troopers also provided assistance to 2,065 motorists.

