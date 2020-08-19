Big Ten Commish Pens Open Letter To Community

In a letter to the Big Ten community, Commissioner Kevin Warren said the decision to postpone fall sports will not be revisited.

“The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts,” Warren wrote.

“Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities.”

He says the Big Ten has assembled a Return to Competition Task Force to plan for the return of fall sports as soon as possible.

“We have tremendous appreciation and understanding regarding what participation in sports means to our student-athletes, their families, our campus communities and our fans. We will continue to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

Read the full letter here.