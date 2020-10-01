Big Ten Football Daily Coronavirus Testing Begins

The Big Ten conference says all 14 football teams started undergoing daily COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

The testing is for every player, coach and anyone involved with the team.

The rapid antigen tests will be conducted every day.

If the team positivity rate is 2 percent or below, the team can continue.

If it’s between 2 and 5 percent, then the team will have to cut down on it’s practice schedule.

And if it’s above 5 percent, the team will have to cancel practice and competition for a minimum of seven days.

Ohio State is scheduled to begin the shortened season on October 24th at home against Nebraska.