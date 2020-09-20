Big Ten Football Season Schedule Released

Big Ten schools and fans got their first look at the schedule for the rebooted 2020 football season.

In a tweet over the weekend, the Big Ten conference revealed the details of the eight game in-conference schedule beginning October 24th.

New for this year will also be a ninth Big Ten Champions Week game for all 14-teams the weekend of December 19th when the Big Ten Championship game will be played.

The Buckeyes open the season at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, October 24th with kickoff at a time yet to be determined.

The Buckeyes will wrap up the regular season by hosting Michigan on December 12th.