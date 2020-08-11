Big Ten Postpones Fall Sports Season

The Big Ten has announced that the fall sports season is being postponed due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its statement, the conference said the decision was based on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten task force for emerging infectious diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine committee.

The affected sports include football, cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball.

The conference said it will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding fall sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.

“As a former collegiate athlete whose career in sports was cut short by circumstances beyond my control, I deeply feel the pain, frustration and disappointment that all our players, coaches and staff and all Buckeye fans are feeling today,” said Ohio State President-elect Kristina M. Johnson.

“I will continue to work closely with Athletics Director Gene Smith, Coach Ryan Day and all coaches and other leaders, to return our student-athletes to competition as soon as possible, while staying safe and healthy.”

“We are focused on supporting our student-athletes in every way, ensuring their scholarships are still in place, and looking out for their health and safety and the health and safety of all our students as they continue to pursue their studies in these challenging times,” Johnson added.

The decision to postpone fall sports comes less than a week after the Big Ten announced a restructured 2020 football schedule that would extend from as early as Sept. 3 through Nov. 21.

(picture below courtesy of Columbus Wired)