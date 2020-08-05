Big Ten Releases College Football Schedule

The Big Ten has released its conference-only college football schedule.

If there is a season, Ohio State will not be wrapping up it up with the traditional matchup against rival Michigan.

That will be the seventh game of the season, on October 24th.

After that game the Buckeyes will still have to face off against Maryland, Penn State and Iowa.

The Bucks start the season at Illinois on Thursday, September 3rd.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith points out, that even though the schedule has been released, a final decision on holding a football season has not been made.

(Picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)