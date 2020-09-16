Big Ten Will Play Football This Fall

The Big Ten conference has announced that it will play football this fall after all.

The conference confirmed Wednesday morning that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to have the football season start the weekend of October 23-24.

It will be an 8 game season for each team.

The conference had postponed its entire fall sports season in August because of COVID-19 concerns and how football could be played safely.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren previously stated that the decision to postpone the season would not be revisited.

The conference says it will adopt stringent medical protocols for the season.

