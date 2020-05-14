Bigelow Hill Earns Lighthouse School Designation

Findlay City Schools says Bigelow Hill Intermediate has been certified as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education.

Bigelow Hill joins Chamberlin Hill Intermediate and most recently Jefferson Primary as schools earning the prestigious designation.

The Lighthouse Certification is a highly-regarded standard set by FranklinCovey that is attainable by every Leader in Me school.

The school district says Leader in Me is a whole-school transformation model and process developed in partnership with educators that empowers students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.

“This designation is validation of the significant, positive impact the Leader in Me framework that is based on the three principles of culture, leadership, and academics has had on Bigelow Hill since it began its journey four years ago,” said Bigelow Hill Principal Dr. Jennifer Theis.

FranklinCovey visited Bigelow Hill to evaluate the environment, culture, and language.

Findlay City Schools says it’s appreciative that Raise the Bar – Hancock County partnered with the district to make the Leader in Me program possible.