Bike Ride To Raise Awareness And Support For Homeless

The City Mission of Findlay’s first annual Brake the Cycle of Homelessness Bicycling Tour will be held on Saturday, April 22nd.

This City Mission says the ride will raise awareness and provide support for City Mission programs that help more than 600 people yearly move from crisis to hope.

“Whether you are a novice or a pro, come out and help pedal your support for City Mission on April 22nd. It will be chilly, so be sure to bundle up; we will have hand warmers to help keep you toasty, along with an indoor warming area before and after the event.

Enjoy small scenic towns and stops along the way, and build up your endurance for that 100-mile race you want to do later in the year. We will have a 15/60/100 km tour to meet everyone’s needs.

The route will be marked along with using RideGPS for mapping; there will be a police escort for safety out of town and many volunteers along the route. For more information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with [email protected].”

