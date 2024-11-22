Bill Introduced To Ensure Hospitals Have Adequate Nurse Staffing

(ONN) – A new bill introduced in the Ohio House aims to increase nurse staffing in the state’s hospitals.

Supporters of the bill say it would hold hospital executives accountable, ensuring that there is enough staff to take care of patients properly.

Opponents of the bill argue that it would make existing nursing shortages worse.

Ohio Nurses Association President Rick Lucas says turnover is the problem in Ohio’s nursing industry.

If the bill doesn’t get passed by the end of session in December, it will be brought back in 2025.