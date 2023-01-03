Bill Strengthening Ohio Distracted Driving Laws Signed
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Senate Bill 288, which significantly strengthens laws related to the use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving, including a wide ban on using and holding a phone while driving.
“In most circumstances law enforcement will now be able to immediately stop any driver seen manipulating a device instead of focusing on the road,” DeWine said.
Under the new law, a driver may still use their device in specific circumstances, such as when their vehicle is parked or stopped at a red light.
Drivers are also permitted to swipe their phones to answer a call and to hold their phones to their ears during phone conversations.
Emergency calls are also permitted in all circumstances.
It was an honor today to sign SB 288, which will save many, many lives in our state. This bill significantly strengthens distracted driving laws in Ohio and will result in more drivers putting their phones down while they travel our roads. Details: https://t.co/DRyLUzVqgn pic.twitter.com/dhsVbiwoYj
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 3, 2023