Bill Would Create Database Of People Convicted Of Buying Sex

(ONN) – The Ohio House has approved a bill to create a database of people convicted of trying to buy sex.

Supporters say the legislation backed by Attorney General Dave Yost is aimed at shining a light on traffickers who sell women and on men who purchase sex.

State Representative Rick Carfagna, a Republican from suburban Columbus, says the bill goes after the demand side of prostitution and that it could provide the deterrent needed to stop people from soliciting sex.

Individuals would drop off the database if five years pass without another conviction.

The bill goes next to the Ohio Senate, which has its own version of the legislation.