Bill Would Create Tougher Penalties For Repeat Gun Offenders

(ONN) – A bill at the Ohio Statehouse would introduce tougher penalties for repeat gun offenders.

Two Republican representatives are introducing a bill that would increase penalties for repeat gun offenders and add additional time to sentences involving violent crimes.

Previous attempts at passing stiffer gun penalties have failed including one by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine following the Dayton shooting five years ago.

The difference this time is the support of attorney general Dave Yost who issued a statement saying the bill could succeed where others have failed.

The Buckeye Firearms Association also supports the measure, citing the crime-focused nature of the bill’s language.