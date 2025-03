Bill Would Increase Fines For Excessive Speeding

(ONN) – State lawmakers are pushing for an increased fine on drivers who speed excessively on Ohio roads.

House Bill 111 would add a $200 fine to tickets for drivers who exceed posted speed limits by 30 miles per hour or more.

An offender could also receive an additional fine for distracted driving, according to the bill.

More than 6,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio highways have been reported this year.

The bill has been referred to the House Public Safety Committee.