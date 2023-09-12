Bill Would Let Students Take Days Off For Religious Reasons

(ONN) – A State Representative from just southeast of Columbus wants religious students to be able to take time off from class.

Republican lawmaker Michele Reynolds, from Canal Winchester, is attempting to pass a bill that would allow Ohio K-12 students three absences a year from school for religious reasons.

it’s known as the RED act, or Religious Expression Days, and under the bill schools would have to allow students time off from school for religious reasons as long as they were submitted 14 days before classes start.

The bill is aimed at preventing districts from marking a child absent.

The bill would also force schools to accommodate students regarding tests and other school work.